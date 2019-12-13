President of Belarus signs amendments to law on state awards

The document, in particular, realizes the powers of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in terms of awarding state awards to the President of Belarus, as well as initiating the awarding of other persons.

In order to enhance the significance of the Order of Mother, additional conditions for the awarding of this honor are established. Thus, the Order of Mother may be conferred on women who are citizens of the Republic of Belarus, who have given birth to and (or) properly brought up five or more children who are citizens of the Republic of Belarus, who possess high moral qualities and responsibility in bringing up and maintaining children, caring for their health, development, education, preparing them for socially useful work, instilling in them culture and respect for the laws, historical and national traditions of Belarus.