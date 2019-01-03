President of Belarus signs decree on development of Orsha district

Orsha district has received new incentives for development over the next five years. Tax, financial and administrative preferences have been created especially for the northern region. Today, the President signed a decree on the development of the area.

Among the incentives is a special tax regime for both newcomers and existing businesses. Thus, enterprises will be exempted from paying VAT when importing equipment, will be offered a preferential delay in payment of fees. The program includes a number of measures for the development of investment activities, as well as a special regime for inspections of enterprises. Until the end of 2023, there will be a moratorium on conducting random checks, the list of exceptional cases has been determined for unscheduled checks. The policy of decriminalization of economic risks is also supported - in other words, the number of criminal cases for economic crimes are minimized.