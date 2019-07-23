3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President of Belarus signs Law on Amendment of Criminal Code
The law "On Amendment of the Criminal Code" was signed by the Head of State. According to the press service of the Belarusian leader, the document provides for a reduction in the lower limit of punishment for drug trafficking. Criminal liability is introduced for inducing doping in sport, as well as intentional rehabilitation of Nazism, along with incitement to racial or other social hostility. Adjustment of the code will provide for more selective approach to the appointment of penalties for crimes.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All