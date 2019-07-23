President of Belarus signs Law on Amendment of Criminal Code

The law "On Amendment of the Criminal Code" was signed by the Head of State. According to the press service of the Belarusian leader, the document provides for a reduction in the lower limit of punishment for drug trafficking. Criminal liability is introduced for inducing doping in sport, as well as intentional rehabilitation of Nazism, along with incitement to racial or other social hostility. Adjustment of the code will provide for more selective approach to the appointment of penalties for crimes.