President of Belarus visits National Academic Theater named after Yanka Kupala

Alexander Lukashenko was informed about the state of affairs and the prospects for the development of the heart of Belarusian art. The National Academic Theater named after Yanka Kupala celebrated the anniversary: 100 years from the date of foundation. 2020 was not easy for the theater, but now it resumes its work and is and ready for new cultural victories. Young actors prepare a new version of famous Pavlinka.

The President attended the rehearsal of the updated performance. This is an important tradition for the theater: each new season is opened with this performance. The classics of Belarusian drama marks 77 years this year. The National Academic Theater named after Yanka Kupala opened on September 14, 1920. The building was under reconstruction in 2010 and the grand opening took place on March 29, 2013.

