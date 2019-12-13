3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko visits Bobruisk-based Slavyanka enterprise
Such trips are also an opportunity to revise the region’s economy. The Head of the State is interested in the sowing campaign. Special attention now is the cultivation of buckwheat. But sowing of other crops, as well as issues with the availability of fuel and fertilizers are under control. Domestic economic security of export is inextricably connected with the world markets. Trade barriers are gradually removed. More and more countries are lifting restrictions, even in difficult medical conditions.
Slavyanka enterprise visited by the President is one of the largest clothing manufacturers in Belarus. Personal protective equipment began to be manufactured here since February. They managed to sew 3.5 million masks by April. 150000 items are produced daily. Slavyanka mastered the production of disposable clothing for medical personnel: protective overalls, shoe covers, suits, armbands.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All