President of Belarus visits Narovlyany District

This area was severely affected by the Chernobyl accident. For many years, the territory has been carefully restored.



Today this region has large farms, the protected area, and of course, people, live without fear and there is a continuous development. 25 years ago, they fled form here and did not believe that the state would be able to bring life back to this land and support people of labor.



The President traditionally spends these days in the affected areas to evaluate what has been done during the year, to outline new development steps and psychologically support local people. Personal example and personal guarantee: this land will not be abandoned.



The main problems of the region, as well as of the whole Belarus, are external. Closed borders and broken export contracts. However, the fact that the Belarusian enterprises did not stop, softened the economic shocks. It'll be a little easier to get out of the pandemic than for the neighbors.



Belarus, of course, has to save on many things. But even in the most difficult times it is possible to build housing for the people of labor. Both local and visiting young specialists receive it.



