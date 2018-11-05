President of Belarus visits renewed Bolbasovo

On the eve of November 7, according to tradition, new facilities appear in different parts of the country. An example of this is Bolbasovo village, Orsha district, which received a new look. Today it has clear water, good roads, updated school and hospital.

This year, Bolbasovo celebrates its 90th anniversary. In Soviet times, a long-range aviation regiment was based here. The military town was classified and had no name. Only serial number 20.

The President visited it last summer. Then he said: Bolbasovo is a great place to live in. During the last six months, the village resembled a large construction site. The President came personally to see the results.

Sidewalks appeared in the village. And this is safety both adults and children. But the kids are now more happy about bright, modern playgrounds and renovated school with double-glazed windows, a modern gym, and cozy rooms.