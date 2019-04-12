3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President of Belarus visits High-Tech Park
The President of Belarus praised today the work of residents of the High-Tech Park. Alexander Lukashenko got acquainted with the latest developments. Among them are holograms that can be used for both presentations and advertising. By the way, one of the IT companies transferred such a device to the Palace of Independence with images of the coat of arms and the flag. The Head of State pays special attention to the development of smart robots. Entirely Belarusian developments are already introduced into production. As noted by the Belarusian leader, such robots will be able to assemble engines and cars in the future.
Another important application is a program that allows farmers to significantly save money and time. The algorithm uses satellite data to calculate the quality of a field, what can be sown there and how much fertilizer will be needed. Developments are being actively implemented in the real sector of the economy. An example of this is a cryptocurrency exchange, the first official one in the world.
During the meeting with programmers, Alexander Lukashenko noted the necessity to move and develop further. The state is ready to help.
After the President adopted the 8th decree On the Development of the Digital Economy, an IT boom began in Belarus. The number of HTP residents has grown to 454. High-Tech Park exports amounted to almost half a billion dollars. Moreover, these are 45,000 jobs and, of course, taxes. After all, programmers pay incomes three times higher than the national average. The President promised further support to the IT sector. He also instructed the government to return to the creation of the Ministry of Digital Economy and decide in the second quarter of this year whether the country needs this structure.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All