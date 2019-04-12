President of Belarus visits High-Tech Park

The President of Belarus praised today the work of residents of the High-Tech Park. Alexander Lukashenko got acquainted with the latest developments. Among them are holograms that can be used for both presentations and advertising. By the way, one of the IT companies transferred such a device to the Palace of Independence with images of the coat of arms and the flag. The Head of State pays special attention to the development of smart robots. Entirely Belarusian developments are already introduced into production. As noted by the Belarusian leader, such robots will be able to assemble engines and cars in the future.

Another important application is a program that allows farmers to significantly save money and time. The algorithm uses satellite data to calculate the quality of a field, what can be sown there and how much fertilizer will be needed. Developments are being actively implemented in the real sector of the economy. An example of this is a cryptocurrency exchange, the first official one in the world.

During the meeting with programmers, Alexander Lukashenko noted the necessity to move and develop further. The state is ready to help.