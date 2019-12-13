After planting apple trees, the President of Belarus invited media representatives to chop firewood

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a national subbotnik at his small homeland, where an apple orchard was planted. The head of state invited all the participants of the event, including journalists, writes BELTA.

This is the principle of the President: those who work nearby every day change microphones and cameras for rakes and shovels at the subbotnik. Afterwards, the head of state considered that the journalists had underworked and invited everyone to chop wood. The master class took place - we were overloaded.