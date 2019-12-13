3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
After planting apple trees, the President of Belarus invited media representatives to chop firewood
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a national subbotnik at his small homeland, where an apple orchard was planted. The head of state invited all the participants of the event, including journalists, writes BELTA.
This is the principle of the President: those who work nearby every day change microphones and cameras for rakes and shovels at the subbotnik. Afterwards, the head of state considered that the journalists had underworked and invited everyone to chop wood. The master class took place - we were overloaded.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All