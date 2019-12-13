President of Belarus congratulates people of Denmark on Constitution Day

Denmark celebrates a public holiday, the Constitution Day, established to commemorate the anniversary of constitutional rule in 1849 and the current Constitution of 1953. It granted both men and women the right of succession to the throne. It also legalized a unicameral parliament and increased the role of local governments. On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of the Kingdom of Denmark on Constitution Day, expressing hope that our countries would successfully overcome temporary difficulties caused by political instability in the region.