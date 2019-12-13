President of Belarus congratulates King of Cambodia on Independence Day

Today, Cambodia is celebrating the Independence Day. On November 9, 1953, the independence of the country from France was finally recognized. The Kingdom steadily advances towards sustainable development and fosters its international prestige. Its next year's presidency in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will testify to it, said the President of Belarus in his letter of congratulations to the King and the people of Cambodia. Alexander Lukashenka confirmed Minsk's interest in expanding cooperation with the country, which is an important partner of Belarus in Southeast Asia.