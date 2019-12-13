President of Belarus congratulates President of People's Republic of China on Spring Holiday

The New Year 2024 has finally entered its rights, now according to the Oriental calendar. Bright celebrations in honor of the New Year or Spring Festival are held China. It will be celebrated for 15 days in February.

By the way, it is celebrated by about 2 billion people on the planet. It is based on the Chinese lunar calendar. Chunjie (Spring Festival) is the most favorite holiday for the Chinese. It is primarily associated with the hope for good luck, happiness and prosperity. And all this will come only through peace, kindness and creation.

Despite the frosty weather, the Celestial Empire now has an atmosphere of warmth and celebration.

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and the friendly people of China have been congratulated on the holiday by the President of Belarus. The patronage of the Dragon traditionally promises better times for making wise, far-sighted and courageous decisions. The year of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China will be marked by the implementation of comprehensive modernization and significant transformations of the new era, Alexander Lukashenko stressed. He noted that last year Minsk and Beijing reached an even higher level of political trust and coordination of international activities, expanded the scope of multi-vector cooperation.