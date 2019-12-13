President of Belarus congratulates President of Mozambique on his 65th birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyus on his 65th birthday, BelTA informs.

"In difficult modern conditions you work selflessly and impeccably for the benefit of your homeland and the Mozambican people," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that the connection between the two countries, which dates back to the twentieth century, is now clearly felt and is a good foundation for effectively unlocking the full potential of bilateral cooperation.

"Belarus has a successful experience of interaction with a number of African countries. We are actively helping our African partners in mechanization of the agricultural complex and ensuring food security, we are directly involved in production cooperation projects. We are ready to share Belarusian technologies and competencies with our Mozambican friends," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.