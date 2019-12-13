3.42 RUB
Head of Belarusian State congratulates President of Tanzania and people of this country on Independence Day
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Tanzania Samia Sulukha Hassan and the people of Tanzania on Independence Day. BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"Over the years of sovereignty, your country has managed to achieve obvious progress, successfully solving the most important social and economic tasks. Belarus is ready to work together to effectively utilize the available opportunities, increase the volume of bilateral trade, form a legal framework for cooperation. I note the significant potential for the development of cooperation between our states in the spheres of agriculture, industry and tourism," the message of greetings runs.
The Head of State expressed confidence in further expansion of Belarusian-Tanzanian ties and wished Samia Suluhu Hassan good health and success, and the people of Tanzania wellbeing and prosperity.
