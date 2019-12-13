3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarus President invites BBC journalist for live interview
The President gave an interview to the BBC, which exposed a wide range of issues from the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border to the relations with the EU and Russia. The conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and international columnist Steven Rosenberg lasted about an hour.
The BBC reporters spent several days on the border, or, to be more exact, on the Belarusian side of the cordon, without encountering any obstacles in their work, in contrast to the position of the Polish ex-partners in the European Union, who imposed a real information blockade and set up a tough barrier for both their own and foreign media to cover the events of recent weeks. But the migration crisis is only one of the topics that were covered in the interview with the BBC journalist. The guest was interested in the details of Alexander Lukashenko's conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belarus' relations with Europe and its closest ally - Russia, post-election events in our country. However, the wording of the British reporter was not original. The rhetoric of the Western media is still based on biased assessments and unsubstantiated accusations. And this conversation was no exception.
Alexander Lukashenko reveals shocking details of the attack on refugees by Poland
Alexander Lukashenko, in his usual manner, spoke directly and openly, patiently debunking all the fabrications of the Western media. They also touched upon the situation on the border. It is not a secret that the European Union is blaming Belarus for the crisis. But we did not cause it, we did not organize the chemical attack on the refugees, we did not throw stun grenades at the defenseless people. And the BBC saw only rocks in the hands of migrants. But the President revealed all the details of the attack on the refugees by Poland.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All