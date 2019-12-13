Belarus President invites BBC journalist for live interview

The President gave an interview to the BBC, which exposed a wide range of issues from the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border to the relations with the EU and Russia. The conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and international columnist Steven Rosenberg lasted about an hour.



The BBC reporters spent several days on the border, or, to be more exact, on the Belarusian side of the cordon, without encountering any obstacles in their work, in contrast to the position of the Polish ex-partners in the European Union, who imposed a real information blockade and set up a tough barrier for both their own and foreign media to cover the events of recent weeks. But the migration crisis is only one of the topics that were covered in the interview with the BBC journalist. The guest was interested in the details of Alexander Lukashenko's conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belarus' relations with Europe and its closest ally - Russia, post-election events in our country. However, the wording of the British reporter was not original. The rhetoric of the Western media is still based on biased assessments and unsubstantiated accusations. And this conversation was no exception.