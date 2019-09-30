PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President of Belarus pays working visit to Armenia

Armenia will host the summit of the Eurasian Economic Community.

The meeting of the Heads of the States of the EEC participants will be held in narrow and extended format in Yerevan. The agenda includes the issues of economic interaction, financial policy, energy, international activity and development of cooperation with third countries. Alexander Lukashenko will identify the position of Belarus on the relevant issues on the interaction between states in the EEC and further development of the integration association.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All