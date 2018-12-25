President of Belarus arrives in Moscow on working visit

At the talks, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will sum up the results of bilateral cooperation for a year, and outline plans for 2019. The Presidents pay special attention to economic relations within the framework of the Union State. By the end of the year all the economic disagreements in the relations of Belarus and Russia should be resolved. The leaders of the two countries agreed on this in early December at the EAEU meeting in St. Petersburg. The key issue is the tax maneuver. Belarus and Russia are the closest trade and economic partners, so experts are confident that all issues will be resolved.