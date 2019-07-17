President of Belarus arrives on a working visit to Russia

The plane of the head of state landed at Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg. Today, the leaders of the two countries will hold an informal meeting. It is expected that Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will visit tSpaso-Preobrazhensky Valaamsky Monastery. The Presidents will take part in the plenary session of the Sixth Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia. In addition, bilateral negotiations are planned. The focus will be on trade and economic cooperation and interaction within the framework of the Union State.