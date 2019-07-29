President of Belarus takes personnel decisions

Gennady Solovey was appointed Governor of Gomel Region today and Anatoly Linevich became assistant to the President and inspector for Vitebsk Region.



Also, the Head of State agreed on the positions of 12 chairmen of district executive committees. Today, the President agreed on the appointment of Dmitry Korchik as the Director General of the Belarusian Metallurgical Plant. Alexander Osmolovsky became the Chairman of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange.