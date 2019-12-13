PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Minister of Internal Affairs submits report to President

Tĥe situation in Belarus is getting safer. The number of crimes, especially grave ones has gone down, reported the Minister. The Belarusian police are being modernized now. A high priority will be given to preventive work. The situation with coronovirus was discussed as well. There are no reasons for panic in Belarus. Yet, much depends on personal responsibility and attention to one's health, stressed the President.

