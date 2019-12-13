President of Belarus takes part in national spring clean-up campaign

A new museum will be unveiled for the 80th anniversary of the Khatyn tragedy. In a year, the memorial complex will be supplemented with a unique exposition. On April 16, the head of state worked at this place within the framework of the national subbotnik.



First of all the President was told about construction projects: now there are plans to repair and modernize it. In particular, cleaning of the sculpture "Unbroken", repair of the pedestal, the monument "Roof of the Barn" and the memorial "Crown of Memory", restoration of granite slabs of the road "The Last Way" are planned. A little later the memorials "Village Cemetery" and "Trees of Life" will be repaired, as well as concrete burial fences and urns with earth. The work is planned for this year. The money earned during the subbotnik clean-up campaign is planned to be used to this end.



New museum in Khatyn



As for the new museum, according to the concept it will be a one-storey building with the total area of 1 thousand square meters with a circular arrangement of six exhibition halls. The President ordered to open the facility next year.



The Head of State laid flowers at the monument "The Unconquered Man". It is the main symbol of the memorial complex. A little later the President started planting fruit trees and bushes near the symbolic village houses. Journalists also joined the work to make it go faster. In general, everybody worked.



Alexander Lukashenko



Subbotnik is one of the events borrowed from the Soviet times. The President talked about this to journalists. Working for one's homeland is a voluntary activity. Every year, the head of state takes part in it personally, at that, at the facilities, significant for the country.



On the results of Alexander Lukashenko's working trip to Russia



The two Presidents discussed diverse subjects: the results of Alexander Lukashenko's working trip to Russia and his visit to the Vostochny launch site in Amur Region. A new page was opened in the relations between Belarus and Russia. All bans on the participation of our citizens in the construction in the areas previously closed to them have been lifted.



The President also spoke about the non-public side of the activities of foreign diplomats in our country. Many interesting facts will be revealed in the future.



