Improving business climate and increasing investment attractiveness discussed in Palace of Independence

The relevant issues of the Belarusian economy were discussed at a meeting of the President with the leadership of the Council of Ministers. The work of enterprises, international cooperation , improvement of business climate ... Such a wide range of topics was discussed today at a meeting of the President with the leadership of the Council of Ministers. This time there was a serious package of bills on the agenda . Considering that it affects a large circle of interests, the leaders of the Parliament, the State Control Committee, the Presidential Administration joined the conversation. Belarus is confidently following the path of liberalization of business processes. Measures that can improve the business environment and increase the investment attractiveness of our country have been discussed today.

A big step forward was the adoption of a liberalization package of documents "On the development of entrepreneurship". And last year more than 5 thousand new businesses took advantage of them. And the number of small and medium-sized businesses grew by almost 350 thousand. 100 thousand are small and medium-sized companies, and all the rest are individual entrepreneurs.

The documents proposed today are aimed precisely to increase the competitiveness of our economy. And in the program of social and economic development of the country the improvement of the business environment is among the priorities.