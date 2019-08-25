President of Belarus meets with law enforcement officers

The main surprise of the meeting on Tuesday was a secret report of the security forces on violations of procedures and the rule of law.



The first claim of the President and society to the security forces is arrogance and cruelty, which are not typical of a calm Belarus.



The purpose of justice is to restore justice, not to destroy the suspect and his family. Humanity and methods of work of security officers are important. In Belarus, the police do not practice the European Union standard - gas, armored cars, mounted police and mass raids on disadvantaged areas. But there are facts of pressure on judges and lawyers.



It is also important to humanize the law following the growth of the legal culture of society. And positive heroes should be encouraged, because law enforcement agencies are the basis of independence, sovereignty and stability in the country.



The President's position is to record every case.



The necessary impetus to the system has already been given from the highest level.