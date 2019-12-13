President of Belarus holds telephone conversation with leader of Tajikistan

The head of state had a telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon today. Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his counterpart on his convincing victory in the presidential election. They touched upon a wide range of topics: the development of bilateral relations, events in the region, the situation in the world. In particular, the leaders discussed in detail the situation in Kyrgyzstan and touched upon the events in Nagorno-Karabakh.

As for the Belarusian-Tajik cooperation, it was defined as dynamic. Despite the crisis in the world economy, the countries are able to significantly increase trade. It grew 2.5 times for 6 months of 2020 (compared to 2019). In this regard, the Presidents spoke in favor of further deepening of industrial cooperation, including entering the markets of third countries and expanding mutual supplies of products.