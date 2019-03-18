President of Belarus meets with Turkish Ambassador

The official visit of the President of Belarus to Turkey is scheduled for mid-April. This became known today during the meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and the Turkish ambassador in the Palace of Independence. The Belarusian leader invited the head of the diplomatic mission to discuss the current issues and topics on the eve of his trip. Minsk has always paid special attention to relations with Ankara: the political and economic ties between the two countries have noticeably strengthened in recent years. So, for 2018 the turnover reached almost a billion dollars. At the same time, Belarusian exports grew by 140 percent. Work is also underway to establish assembly shops of Amkodor and Gomselmash in the territory of the Turkish Republic. In addition, Belarus is one of the key suppliers of potash fertilizers to this eastern country. Nevertheless, stopping at what has been achieved means losing the prospects for mutual growth. Alexander Lukashenko believes, it is necessary to talk and solve all the current issues.



The diplomatic relations of Belarus and Turkey have been developing for more than twenty-five years now. Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Recep Erdogan periodically exchange visits, the last of which took place three years ago. Both leaders took part in the One Belt One Road forum in Beijing. In February of this year, the politicians met in the framework of informal communication in Sochi.