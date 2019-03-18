3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
President of Belarus meets with Turkish Ambassador
The official visit of the President of Belarus to Turkey is scheduled for mid-April. This became known today during the meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and the Turkish ambassador in the Palace of Independence. The Belarusian leader invited the head of the diplomatic mission to discuss the current issues and topics on the eve of his trip. Minsk has always paid special attention to relations with Ankara: the political and economic ties between the two countries have noticeably strengthened in recent years. So, for 2018 the turnover reached almost a billion dollars. At the same time, Belarusian exports grew by 140 percent. Work is also underway to establish assembly shops of Amkodor and Gomselmash in the territory of the Turkish Republic. In addition, Belarus is one of the key suppliers of potash fertilizers to this eastern country. Nevertheless, stopping at what has been achieved means losing the prospects for mutual growth. Alexander Lukashenko believes, it is necessary to talk and solve all the current issues.
The diplomatic relations of Belarus and Turkey have been developing for more than twenty-five years now. Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Recep Erdogan periodically exchange visits, the last of which took place three years ago. Both leaders took part in the One Belt One Road forum in Beijing. In February of this year, the politicians met in the framework of informal communication in Sochi.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko notes that thanks to labor unity, Belarusians have independence
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All