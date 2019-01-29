EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President of Belarus meets with head of World Chess Federation

Today, the Head of State held a meeting with head of the World Chess Federation Arkady Dvorkovich. During the conversation, issues of the development of chess sport in our country, as well as organization of the XLV World Chess Olympiad were raised. Belarus received the right to hold this international competition in October last year. The forum will be held in August 2022.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All