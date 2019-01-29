3.42 RUB
President of Belarus meets with head of World Chess Federation
Today, the Head of State held a meeting with head of the World Chess Federation Arkady Dvorkovich. During the conversation, issues of the development of chess sport in our country, as well as organization of the XLV World Chess Olympiad were raised. Belarus received the right to hold this international competition in October last year. The forum will be held in August 2022.
