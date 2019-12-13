President of Belarus hopes for continuation of joint space flight projects with Russia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expects the continuation of joint space flight projects with Russia. This was stated by the head of state on March 19 at a video-conference meeting with the members of the main crew of the 21st expedition of the International Space Station Oleg Novitsky and Marina Vasilevskaya, BelTA informs.

Alexander Lukashenko told about his intention to appeal to the Russian side to organize a future space flight of all three people who were preparing for the current launch - commander Oleg Novitsky, Marina Vasilevskaya and Anastasia Lenkova, acting as an understudy. "I would like the three of you to fly," the President noted.

While addressing Oleg Novitsky, the head of state said: "If you feel well after returning from the ISS, I will ask the Russians to let the three of us fly together - Nastya, Marina and you".

"All right, with pleasure," the cosmonaut replied. - We'll fulfill any task."

"Good. I will then talk about with the President of Russia when I meet with him, I'll slowly promote this project," promised Alexander Lukashenko.