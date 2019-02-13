President takes personnel decisions

Alexander Lukashenko paid special attention to the economic development while appointing presidential aides and district leaders. New inspectors appeared in Minsk and Brest regions, new heads were appointed in Novogrudok and Klichev district executive committees.

The President also demanded to pay attention to places of a mass gathering of people, first of all, children. This order was given by Alexander Lukashenko to new managers. Changes affected our diplomatic corps as well. The upcoming years will be decisive for the future relations between Minsk and Warsaw, the head of state said while appointing a new ambassador to Poland.