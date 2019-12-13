President of Belarus holds talks with Head of Moldova via video conference

The President of Belarus has held video talks with the head of Moldova Igor Dodon.



The conversation between the two leaders began with warm mutual congratulations on the upcoming holiday, the Victory Anniversary.



Alexander Lukashenko told his colleague that in our country the parade and all the related events are treated very seriously in terms of security. The leaders discussed the summit of EAEU. It's scheduled for the second half of May in Minsk. And in general, despite the online format, there were enough relevant topics for discussion.



On April 14, leaders gathered online or the first time in the history of the association. Now, according to the general plans, there's a summit in Minsk for the second half of May. The Belarusian party is ready to organize all the events as hospitably and safely as possible. It's up to the guests.



Belarus is ready to host the EAEU summit in any format. On April 14, leaders gathered online for the first time in the history of the association. Now, according to the general plans, the summit in Minsk is scheduled for the second half of May. The Belarusian party is ready to organize all the events as hospitably and safely as possible.



Obviously, the whole world is living in special conditions now. But perhaps the main thing that the pandemic has exposed is a total lack of understanding and solidarity. Not all countries are ready to fight together. Minsk is always open to exchange experiences with close and distant partners. And we didn't close the border. We are fighting the pandemic on the basis of our own strategy, which not all the states can do.



The danger of coronavirus in Belarus is not diminished by anyone. Although COVID is mild in most cases, it sometimes causes complications, especially when coupled with chronic diseases. But obviously, the problem is inflated, including by some of our colleagues. Igor Dodon set the position of Belarus on the coronavirus as an example.



Both Belarus and Moldova will definitely cope with the virus.



