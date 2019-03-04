EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko highly appreciates cooperation with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

The President has always been a reliable partner for the EBRD. So, 2018 was the most successful in the entire history of cooperation. Investment in the economy of Belarus doubled. The EBRD financed 21 projects for over € 360 million. Alexander Lukashenko noted the fact that much attention is paid to the quality of life of people. The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is visiting our country for the third time. According to the head of the EBRD, the dynamics of cooperation is evident. Today, Belarus is in the top ten of partner countries. The immediate goal is top 5.

Alexander Lukashenko also suggested that Suma Chakrabarti held a regular meeting of the EBRD governing board in Belarus scheduled for 2022. The President assured: everything will be at the highest level. The head of state invited Suma Chakrabarti to visit Minsk again during the II European Games.

