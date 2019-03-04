Alexander Lukashenko highly appreciates cooperation with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

The President has always been a reliable partner for the EBRD. So, 2018 was the most successful in the entire history of cooperation. Investment in the economy of Belarus doubled. The EBRD financed 21 projects for over € 360 million. Alexander Lukashenko noted the fact that much attention is paid to the quality of life of people. The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is visiting our country for the third time. According to the head of the EBRD, the dynamics of cooperation is evident. Today, Belarus is in the top ten of partner countries. The immediate goal is top 5.