3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
President of Belarus meets with Governor of Karelia
Belarus offers Karelia supplies of equipment, food and cooperation in the agro-industrial complex.
Promising areas of joint work were discussed today in the Palace of Independence by Alexander Lukashenko and head of this northern Republic Artur Parfenchikov. Belarus and Karelia are ready to create a joint venture for the production of logging equipment. Amkodor will launch two workshops in Petrozavodsk with the local tractor plant. The President of Belarus emphasized that cooperation with Russian regions has always been a priority. The states are connected by thousands of threads. Belarus and Russia have always found solutions on difficult issues on the bilateral agenda. This is important given the interest in common projects in the regions. Moreover, Artur Parfenchikov has Belarusian roots, his father comes from Zhlobin.
Belarus is ready to assist in the development of agriculture in Karelia and the construction of residential districts turnkey. We are interested in the experience of Petrozavodsk in the fishing industry, and there is an intention not only to purchase finished products, but to take raw materials and process them in our factories. It is planned to increase the total turnover to one hundred million dollars over the next two years.
Nearly 25 thousand our compatriots live in Karelia. This is the third largest nationality in the northern republic. Moreover, a national-cultural autonomy of the Belarusians has been created there, which tries not to lose touch with the Motherland. Therefore, the parties will consider direct flights between Minsk and Petrozavodsk.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All