Belarus President meets Austria Chancellor in Palace of Independence

Belarus and Austria are going to increase bilateral trade and economic cooperation. This was announced today by President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the Federal Chancellor of Austria.



Negotiations at the Palace of Independence is another step to determine the future prospects of the Belarusian-Austrian cooperation. The main Belarusian exports are timber and wood-processing products, petroleum products. Austria is one of the major investors to the economy of Belarus. In our country, there are more than 80 enterprises with Austrian capital. In 2018, investment in the amount of almost 300 million dollars was attracted.



This is the second day of the visit of Sebastian Kurz to Minsk. Its program was very intense. On the eve, the Austrian Chancellor visited Trostenets, where a monument was opened in memory of more than 10 thousand Austrian citizens, who died in the death camp during the Second World War.