President of Belarus meets with Minister of Emergency Situations

The situation with fires in the country, rescue of people and creation of educational security centers. These topics were the subject of a meeting of the President and the Minister for Emergency Situations.



99% of forest fires are causec by people. The seriousness of the situation can be seen from the statistics. The number of natural fires for 4 months of this year has almost approached the total figure for the whole 2019. At the moment there are over 2 400 cases. Almost in all of them people themselves are guilty.



In order to raise the culture of security among Belarusians, the Ministry of Emergencies is creating educational centers in the country. They already exist in every region. The simulators resemble quests in some way: they simulate the situation with accidents, fires, destroyed buildings or accidents.. There is a proposal to create mini-centers on the basis of educational institutions.

