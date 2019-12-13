3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President of Belarus meets with Minister of Emergency Situations
The situation with fires in the country, rescue of people and creation of educational security centers. These topics were the subject of a meeting of the President and the Minister for Emergency Situations.
99% of forest fires are causec by people. The seriousness of the situation can be seen from the statistics. The number of natural fires for 4 months of this year has almost approached the total figure for the whole 2019. At the moment there are over 2 400 cases. Almost in all of them people themselves are guilty.
In order to raise the culture of security among Belarusians, the Ministry of Emergencies is creating educational centers in the country. They already exist in every region. The simulators resemble quests in some way: they simulate the situation with accidents, fires, destroyed buildings or accidents.. There is a proposal to create mini-centers on the basis of educational institutions.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All