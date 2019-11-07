PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President of Belarus meets with UAE National Security Advisor

The President of Belarus met with the National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan today.

At the meeting they discussed the results of the talks Alexander Lukashenko held with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. The parties noted the productivity of the meeting and laid an emphasis on prompt implementation of plans in science, sports, military-technical cooperation. They also discussed the promising joint projects, including those in the field of artificial intelligence and their application in various spheres.

At the end of the ceremony, the President presented Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan with Belarusian sweets and a copy of the old Slutsk Belt.

