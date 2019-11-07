President of Belarus meets with UAE National Security Advisor

The President of Belarus met with UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan today.



The conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan was held the day before and its outcome was discussed at the meeting. The parties noted the productivity and absolute focus on the operational implementation of the plans.



The promising joint projects in the sphere of artificial intelligence were also discussed at the meeting. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the proposal to acquaint the Belarusian delegation with the level of high technologies in the UAE deserves special respect.



