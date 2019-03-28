President: Discipline and order should underlie everything

Personnel decisions have been made by the President. Discipline and order should be the basis of everything. This was stated by the President, as new leaders were appointed.



Changes have affected local government. Alexander Lasevich has been approved for the post of the chairman of the Logoisk district executive committee. There was also a significant update of the vertical in Minsk. The Administration of several districts of the capital has been agreed by the President: Zavodskoy district will be headed by Sergei Maslyak, Oktyabrsky district will be headed by Gennady Lyubotinsky. Valery Voronitsky will work as the head of the Partizansky district, and Sergey Shkrudnev - as the head of the Frunzenski district. The Head of State emphasized that Minsk should remain a city convenient for people.



Separately, the President had to return today to the events in the Shklov district, where the blatant disorder was the reason for the dismissals of leaders and members of the government.



Rotation has been made in the law enforcement agencies. Sergey Doroshko will head the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Ivan Kubrakov has been appointed head of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the capital. Mikhail Grib is now head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee. At the moment the work of the police in the country can be assessed as insufficiently effective.



As for the diplomatic staff, Andrey Luchenok was appointed ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Concurrently, he will represent the interests of Belarus in Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The task is to promote Belarusian exports to this region and attract investments. Alexander Novikov was approved for the position of the general director of Gomselmash. The plant needs to work on the quality of technology. Alexander Lukashenko also coordinated several deputy ministers of transport and the director of the foreign economic activity department of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.