President: this year won't be easy, and it is necessary to preserve our sovereignty at all costs

Criminal situation, stabilization of the situation in the country, the activities of the prosecutor's office. This was discussed today at the Palace of Independence.

As in any legal state, Belarus observes the principle of inevitability of punishment for crimes committed. By the way, this year the Prosecutor General's Office intends to submit proposals to amend the legislation in terms of strengthening responsibility (including criminal liability) for extremism, as well as the violation of public order. In particular, they classify certain actions as extremism.

