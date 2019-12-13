PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President ready to discuss new Constitution with Belarusians

Alexander Lukashenko talked about the presidential authority, early election and resistance to pressure from outside with Russian journalists. The President announced the preparation of the constitutional reform. He also did not deny the possibility of early presidential election, but only after the main document of the country is adopted. The Belarusian leader is ready for public discussion of the new Constitution.

