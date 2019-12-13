3.42 RUB
President ready to discuss new Constitution with Belarusians
Alexander Lukashenko talked about the presidential authority, early election and resistance to pressure from outside with Russian journalists. The President announced the preparation of the constitutional reform. He also did not deny the possibility of early presidential election, but only after the main document of the country is adopted. The Belarusian leader is ready for public discussion of the new Constitution.
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
