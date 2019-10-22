3.43 RUB
President of Cuba to arrive in Belarus for official visit
Tomorrow Alexander Lukashenko will meet with the President of Cuba. Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez will come to Minsk for an official visit. Several rounds of talks will be held to discuss the relevant issues on the bilateral and international agenda and identify the promising areas for further cooperation. Special attention is paid to trade and economy, in particular, to the implementation of joint projects in the field of industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and information technologies. As a result, a package of international documents will be signed.
