President visits City Children's Clinical Hospital No 2 and answers questions of doctors

Doctors and teachers are the mirror of any state! It was stated today by the President while visiting (on the eve of the Medical Worker's Day) the 2nd City Clinical Children's Hospital in Minsk. Today is the 70th anniversary of this institution. In the morning, Alexander Lukashenko sent his best wishes to the hospital staff and a couple of hours later he arrived at the hospital to see with his own eyes what has been done in recent years to improve medical care for the little patients. The pandemic has not reduced attention to other diseases (the head of state was assured by the head doctor of the hospital). Today, there are more than two hundred beds and more than 10 departments. Three republican centres have been set up at the hospital, where patients with severe diseases are treated (nephrology and renal replacement therapy, urology and endocrinology). A new building is planned for even better and more comprehensive care. The old building will be used for other health care institutions



Alexander Lukashenko visited several wards of the hospital. The second children's hospital was the first in the country to introduce the internationally renowned methods of kidney transplantation. The organ has been awaited here for about six months, and during that time, the children will receive substitutive therapy. The President also visited a local diabetes school, talked to the little patients and gave them presents.

А. Lukashenko answers questions of doctors

Afterwards the President had a talk with the team of the hospital. Doctors are also concerned about the wave-raising rate of covid disease, in particula, in neighbouring Russia, where measures are being taken to introduce compulsory vaccination.

President congratulates hospital staff on Medical Worker's Day

