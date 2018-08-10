Main topics of President's working visit: development of Gomel region, renovation of medical base and future of industrial enterprises

During his working visit to Gomel region, Alexander Lukashenko visited the plant Gomselmash and studied the prospects for the development of the enterprise. In the next few years the enterprise shall improve the quality and produce new models of equipment faster.

The President visited the updated children’s hospital. Modernization of the medical institution was held on the instruction of Alexander Lukashenko and lasted 2.5 years. After reconstruction, the area of ​​the clinic tripled. Now, more than half a thousand patients can be accommodated here. The new complex united the entire pediatric service of Gomel. Diseases are diagnosed in children of any age in this hospital. Magnetic resonance and computed tomography are available here as well as the unique for the region examination methods. Annually more than 20 thousand children come here for medical help. Alexander Lukashenko inspected the new departments, talked to the patients of the clinic. The President drew special attention of the leadership of the Ministry of Health and the region on a prudent approach to the issues of staffing of medical facilities.