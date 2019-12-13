President: It is necessary to ensure uniform development of the country

It is necessary to ensure the uniform development of the country. A statement to this effect has been made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at today's meeting with representatives of the city of Minsk. The event takes place at Pobeditelei Avenue. There are about 1000 participants. These are also top officials, deputies, heads of enterprises, managers, on whom the development of the capital depends, who create a comfortable environment for life in Minsk.



The city is the main hub connecting major transport corridors, political, economic and cultural spheres in Belarus. According to Alexander Lukashenko, in the first years of his presidency, order was restored from the capital and only later the country turned its eyes to the regions. Now we are paying attention, among other things, to the development of so-called unpromising villages and farms. The President called on the townsfolk to acquire a plot of land in the country.



