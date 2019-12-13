President pays working visit to Russia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has paid a working visit to Russia. It is planned that the Head of the State and his sons will attend the military parade in Moscow in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.



The parade will take place on the Red Square, where the leaders of Uzbekistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, and Serbia will also gather. Traditional celebrations on May 9 in Russia were canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic and quarantine measures. Although the situation with the spread of "Covid-19" is still tense, the Russian authorities decided to hold a parade on June 24. The military personnel, representatives of 13 countries will take part in it, including a parade crew from Belarus. Our country will be represented by the military personnel of the Honor Guard.



Belarus held the military parade on May 9.



