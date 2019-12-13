President: People are our greatest asset

Alexander Lukashenko presented the state awards to the people, who deserve them, on the eve of the Independence Day and the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. Representatives of different professions were included in the honorary list. Their victories are personal achievements. The list of the awarded also included the servicemen. They contribute to the fame of past generations. Doctors received words of gratitude.



Alexander Lukashenko warmly congratulated everyone with the upcoming holiday and high awards.



Most of the people have been in the Palace of Independence for the first time. Therefore, an excursion was held, before the solemn part of the tradition. They learned the history of the building, visited the main halls, and made bright photos for memory.



