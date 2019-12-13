3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
President appoints head of Customs Committee
The week began with personnel decisions by the President. Thus, Vladimir Orlovsky has been appointed by the head of state as Chairman of the Customs Committee. This is a promotion for him from the position of the first deputy in the department. The post was vacant for more than a month after Yuri Senko received an important diplomatic mission in China. Alexander Rumak has been appointed as the President of the Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs. He is responsible for coordination of work in the field of interethnic and inter-confessional relations in the country.
There are also changes in regional government. The local vertical has been formed and so far there is no need for a radical reformatting in the regions. Today there was a rotation of heads of districts in Vitebsk and an appointment in Minsk Region. For example, Denis Dishuk will head Berezinsky District Executive Committee.
There are interesting managers whose candidacies the President has agreed on.
Personnel changes have affected the pool of deputies in some ministries. Dmitry Cherednichenko was approved as the Deputy in the Ministry of Health, Elena Bogdan is now the First Deputy Minister of Health. Former presidential aide in Grodno Region Ivan Lavrynovych will work as Deputy Minister of labor and social protection. Sergei Mityansky became a Deputy Minister in the economic department.
President
All
Lukashenko: Belarusian soccer players have problems with physical fitness
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All