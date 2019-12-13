President appoints head of Customs Committee

The week began with personnel decisions by the President. Thus, Vladimir Orlovsky has been appointed by the head of state as Chairman of the Customs Committee. This is a promotion for him from the position of the first deputy in the department. The post was vacant for more than a month after Yuri Senko received an important diplomatic mission in China. Alexander Rumak has been appointed as the President of the Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs. He is responsible for coordination of work in the field of interethnic and inter-confessional relations in the country.

There are also changes in regional government. The local vertical has been formed and so far there is no need for a radical reformatting in the regions. Today there was a rotation of heads of districts in Vitebsk and an appointment in Minsk Region. For example, Denis Dishuk will head Berezinsky District Executive Committee.

There are interesting managers whose candidacies the President has agreed on.

Personnel changes have affected the pool of deputies in some ministries. Dmitry Cherednichenko was approved as the Deputy in the Ministry of Health, Elena Bogdan is now the First Deputy Minister of Health. Former presidential aide in Grodno Region Ivan Lavrynovych will work as Deputy Minister of labor and social protection. Sergei Mityansky became a Deputy Minister in the economic department.



