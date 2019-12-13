3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President appoints new Prosecutor General of Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko made a personnel decision today. The President appointed Andrei Shved Prosecutor General. He headed the State Forensic Expertise Committee before. The head of state immediately explained the current one, as well as last week personnel appointments.
The head of state also characterized the new Prosecutor General. Andrei Shved served in various positions in the Prosecutor's Office. He was the Deputy Prosecutor General, then the First Deputy Head of the Investigation Committee. He worked for 7 years as the Chairman of the Forensic Examination Committee.
