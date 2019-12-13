President: rotation in government is a natural process

The government has been updated in Belarus. Such a decision cannot be called spontaneous. The Head of State has already announced the upcoming rotation of the state personnel, and in general this process in the country does not stop. The President has no serious claims to the previous government, but time and economic challenges require timely changes.



The head of the Belarusian government will be Roman Golovchenko. His first deputy is now Nikolai Snopkov, and Deputy Prime Minister is Alexander Subbotin. Dmitry Krutoy will work as Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. There are also changes in theleadership of the Ministry of Construction and Architecture, the ministries of industry, finance, housing and communal services and information.

