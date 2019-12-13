3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
President: rotation in government is a natural process
The government has been updated in Belarus. Such a decision cannot be called spontaneous. The Head of State has already announced the upcoming rotation of the state personnel, and in general this process in the country does not stop. The President has no serious claims to the previous government, but time and economic challenges require timely changes.
The head of the Belarusian government will be Roman Golovchenko. His first deputy is now Nikolai Snopkov, and Deputy Prime Minister is Alexander Subbotin. Dmitry Krutoy will work as Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. There are also changes in theleadership of the Ministry of Construction and Architecture, the ministries of industry, finance, housing and communal services and information.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All