Our President spoke in detail today about the agenda of the upcoming talks. A big meeting on cooperation between the two countries was held at the Palace of Independence. This is a revision of current and future projects, which is consonant with the main theme of the meeting between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin - it will be the economy.

28 allied programs and the package of anti-crisis measures adopted on time after the imposition of sanctions reduced the negative effect. Further, for the technological sovereignty of the country, they intend to implement more than a dozen import substitution projects. Russia will allocate a loan of 105 billion Russian rubles for these purposes (and these are the projects in mechanical engineering and microelectronics). But as Alexander Lukashenko has already stated, these projects are more necessary and beneficial for Russia itself. After companies withdrew from its market, our country became a mainstay in terms of necessary competencies. The Russians really got to know what Belarus is capable of.

Today during the meeting not only the further plans to deepen economic integration were voiced, but also important political statements, as opposed to the most popular insinuations, which are now actively circulated by opponents in the hope to belittle the achievements of the two countries.

As soon as the announcement of the forthcoming meeting between the leaders of Belarus and Russia circulated in the media, the agenda was updated with imaginary news items. They say Putin is flying to Minsk to discuss security issues. Of course, they will also be discussed, but it is definitely not a priority issue. Mutual meetings (of no other presidents) were very numerous during the year. But this one is different from all the others.

During the upcoming meeting in Minsk the heads of the states will first of all discuss the strategic issues. "The strategy issues are first of all economic ones. Yes, we will talk about the military and political situation around our countries. Of course, we will not avoid the issue of not only the military-industrial complex (where weapons, ammunition and other things are produced), but we will also talk about the defense capability and security of our (Union State - by tvr.by) state. But the main thing is the economy," said Alexander Lukashenko..

The Americans have practically destroyed the principles of the World Trade Organization. That is, the liberal world is crumbling under the influence of its own builders.

This year it is a peculiar anniversary: 25 years since the first sanctions were imposed on Belarus. It happened in September 1997.

Today, Belarus has a number of tools to counteract those sanctions. Even long before the sanctions pressure, promising projects were created, such as the EAEU, the SG, Belarus is focused on joining the SCO, we cooperate closely with the BRICS countries.