President discusses upcoming electoral campaign with head of Central Election Commission

Dates for parliamentary elections, inviting international observers and public awareness issues were discussed by Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the head of the Central Election Commission, Lydia Yermoshina. The term of office of the Parliament and the President expires in 2020. The presidential election, as planned, will be held next year, and the parliamentary elections will be held in November.

At the meeting, Lydia Yermoshina made suggestions on the dates of the parliamentary campaign. Thus, the Central Election Commission considers it optimal to elect the members of the Council of the Republic on November 7, and the deputies of the House of Representatives on November 17.

As for the organization of international observation, there will be no restrictions. It is planned to invite our main international partners. These are observers from the CIS, as well as representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE / ODIHR. Usually, the Belarusian Central Election Commission invites colleagues from central election commissions of other states.