President discusses work of judiciary and law enforcement system with Chairman of Supreme Court

The work of the judiciary and the law enforcement system was the central topic today during the meeting of the President with Chairman of the Supreme Court of Belarus.



In the near future, there will be a large-scale meeting with the power unit of our country, so the Head of State was interested in Valentin Sukala’s opinion about the work of law enforcement officers in general, and of the Investigative Committee in particular. Separate emphasis was made by the President on the inadmissibility of violation of the law by representatives of the judiciary.

The meeting of the President with representatives of the judiciary is planned to be organized during the opening of the new building of the Supreme Court, which is located opposite the Palace of Independence. According to Valentin Sukala, the conversation promises to be frank: more than three hundred participants will gather at the meeting. Today, the Chairman of the Supreme Court announced a planned amnesty in connection with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus. The President instructed to prepare the bill.